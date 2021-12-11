Tornado (TCORE) Tops One Day Volume of $623.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, Tornado has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $71.41 or 0.00145401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a total market cap of $428,449.79 and $623.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.85 or 0.08166873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00080953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,154.79 or 1.00088680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

