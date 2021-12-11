Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,893 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 32,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NTG opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $33.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

