TPG Pace Beneficial II (NYSE:YTPG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.87. 854,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 832% from the average session volume of 91,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTPG. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,048,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

