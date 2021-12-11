TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.25% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 263,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 120,881 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 77,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

