Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 397.67 ($5.27).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.83) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Trainline to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 412 ($5.46) to GBX 351 ($4.65) in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.30) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.75) to GBX 325 ($4.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 273.40 ($3.63) on Friday. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 253.40 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.50 ($7.11). The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 315.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 321.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.