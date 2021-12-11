Tranchess Market Cap Tops $93.81 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Tranchess has a total market cap of $93.81 million and $36.51 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00003868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,257.02 or 0.99151685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039375 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.90 or 0.00788776 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,832,220 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

