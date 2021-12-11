Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading 31.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.18 or 0.08168224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00081964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,910.74 or 0.99575329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

