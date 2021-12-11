Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.13 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $15.13 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.46 or 0.00019460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040637 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007032 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) (CRYPTO:TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias Token (new) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias Token (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

