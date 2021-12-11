Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.46.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.28 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.23%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 74,029 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

