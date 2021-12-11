TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of TriState Capital worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,476 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,630,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 594,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $29.52 on Friday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $978.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.18.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

