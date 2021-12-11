TriumphX Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded 8% lower against the dollar. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $16.00 million and $283,087.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007183 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.