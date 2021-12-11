TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $260.87

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.87 ($3.46) and traded as low as GBX 243.50 ($3.23). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.25), with a volume of 43,993 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.98) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 296 ($3.93).

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 251.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.87. The company has a market capitalization of £429.40 million and a P/E ratio of 42.24.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

