Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

