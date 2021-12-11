Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th.
Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tufin Software Technologies
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.
