Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.67.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

TSE:TRQ traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,375. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.55.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$784.19 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

