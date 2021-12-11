Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Twilio were worth $16,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO opened at $264.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $235.00 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.