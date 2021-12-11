Two Creeks Capital Management LP Buys 228,807 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406,885 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,807 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 13.2% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of HDFC Bank worth $249,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

