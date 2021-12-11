Two Creeks Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 289,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Sotera Health comprises approximately 0.4% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Sotera Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 11.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.97. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. Analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

