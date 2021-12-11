Two Creeks Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,191 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises 15.4% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.29% of Floor & Decor worth $290,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 466,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after acquiring an additional 317,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after acquiring an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after acquiring an additional 218,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,834,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $126.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.73 and a 200 day moving average of $119.06.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,852 shares of company stock valued at $14,294,307. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

