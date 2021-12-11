Two Creeks Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 4.4% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Constellation Brands worth $83,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 19.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 82.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 14.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 145,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,083,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $235.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.46 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 80.64%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

