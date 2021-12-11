Two Creeks Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,782 shares during the period. PTC makes up 5.7% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned about 0.76% of PTC worth $107,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PTC by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,294,000 after buying an additional 745,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,868,000 after buying an additional 563,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $120.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.13. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.36.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

