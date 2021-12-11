TwoKeyEconomy Price Down 30.8% This Week (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00039878 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007000 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

