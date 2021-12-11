U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.09.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,034,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,162. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 52,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.