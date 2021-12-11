UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $873,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $8,081,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATH traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.05. 10,147,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,603. UiPath has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

