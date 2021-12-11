Ultra One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.79 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00003220 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $443.17 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,669.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.82 or 0.00930389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00277428 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012079 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00027288 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

