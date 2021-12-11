Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Capitalization Tops $20.79 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $20.79 million and approximately $619,224.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

