UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Hits $698.20 on Major Exchanges

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One UniCrypt coin can currently be bought for about $698.20 or 0.01424060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and $511,228.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniCrypt

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,191 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

