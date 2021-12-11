UniFarm (UFARM) Market Capitalization Tops $762,047.13

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. UniFarm has a market cap of $762,047.13 and $49,032.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniFarm has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UniFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.16 or 0.08216424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00081495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,787.54 or 1.00060599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002779 BTC.

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

UniFarm Coin Trading

