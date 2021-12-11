UniLend (UFT) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.03 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, UniLend has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $20.47 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.