United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $74,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $209.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

