Unitrade (TRADE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040637 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

