Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $812.57 million, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 170.73%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

