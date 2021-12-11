Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86,665 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Universal Insurance worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 14.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE UVE opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

