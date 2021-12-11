Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.99. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 9,113 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 91,653 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 51,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the second quarter worth $142,000. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

