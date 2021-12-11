UnMarshal (MARSH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.72 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001523 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.99 or 0.08185434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00081815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,300.49 or 0.99764402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

