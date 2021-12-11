UpBots 1-Day Volume Tops $277,174.00 (UBXT)

UpBots (CURRENCY:UBXT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. One UpBots coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UpBots has a market cap of $10.59 million and $277,174.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UpBots has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

About UpBots

UpBots (CRYPTO:UBXT) is a coin. UpBots’ total supply is 499,730,120 coins and its circulating supply is 402,661,642 coins. UpBots’ official Twitter account is @UpBotscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UpBots is medium.com/upbotscom . The official website for UpBots is upbots.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upbots is an all-in-one platform that brings together crypto trading tools and strategies that are generally stand-alone services. It provides a 360° trading experience where users simply choose what best suits their profile. “

