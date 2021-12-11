Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,735 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at $19,012,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 60.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 530,373 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at $9,922,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 55.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 311,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE opened at $18.04 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

