Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) vs. Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBP) is one of 316 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Urstadt Biddle Properties to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties’ rivals have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 30.04% 11.64% 4.02% Urstadt Biddle Properties Competitors 16.84% 2.31% 1.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 118.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 110.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Urstadt Biddle Properties and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Urstadt Biddle Properties Competitors 3511 14388 14279 350 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million $22.18 million 24.07 Urstadt Biddle Properties Competitors $729.35 million $23.74 million 23.32

Urstadt Biddle Properties’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

