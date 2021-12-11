USDK Tops One Day Volume of $191.94 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.62 million and $191.94 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

