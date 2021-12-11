USDX Achieves Market Cap of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009425 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005383 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

