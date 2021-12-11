Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.98. 352,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,718. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $376.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

