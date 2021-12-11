VanEck Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.59% of VanEck Egypt Index ETF worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VanEck Egypt Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Egypt Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Egypt Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

EGPT stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. VanEck Egypt Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62.

