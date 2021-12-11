VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.78% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $334,000.

Shares of RTH opened at $196.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.74. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $147.18 and a twelve month high of $199.65.

