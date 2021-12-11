Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $169.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

