Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Raised by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.5% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

