Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4,903.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $76,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $250.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.89 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.97 and a 200-day moving average of $241.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

