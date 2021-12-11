Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $112.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

