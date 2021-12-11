Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VONE. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE opened at $216.86 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $219.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.648 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

