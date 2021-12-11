Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,668,000 after buying an additional 3,236,316 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after buying an additional 1,117,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,089,000 after buying an additional 993,391 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,512,000 after buying an additional 982,442 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

