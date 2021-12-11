Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Lifted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 9.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 0.84% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $134,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,229,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 45,253 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after buying an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $276.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.54 and its 200 day moving average is $286.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $253.64 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

