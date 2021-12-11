Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 190.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,275 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

VXUS stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.21 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

